As doctors and other local leaders stress the potentially life-saving benefits of face coverings, including some officials who oppose a mask mandate, the nuances of enforcing the current statewide mask rules remain murkier.
Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver announced Wednesday that Waco police would start to take on enforcement of an executive order Gov. Greg Abbott signed July 2 requiring everyone 10 or older to wear a covering over their mouth and nose when in public, with a few exceptions. Abbott's order, indented to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and prevent the need for further business restrictions, includes a possibility for fines against individuals up to $250 per violation, after a warning. As of Saturday afternoon, no citations had been issued locally.
"This is not anything anybody wants to be having to do, but with the cases we've got at this point and the complaints we've been getting from various costumers and employees at some business, it appears to be necessary at this point," Deaver said. "We've been getting complaints from customers in stores and employees at some of these business, but not necessarily management and we may have gotten some of those too that I am not aware of."
He has said he hopes the wide use of masks will help flatten the exponential growth in cases McLennan County has seen since mid-June. On Saturday, the county announced its 16th death attributed to COVID-19, with a total of 2,537 confirmed cases and 2,097 residents with active infections. The local rate of all tests coming back positive stood at 19% as of Thursday.
The local police enforcement of mask requirements and potential for fines against individuals are both changes since Deaver announced a local mask mandate June 19. The local order, limited by state rules in place at the time, required businesses to implement and enforce mask requirements for their employees and customers, with the city code enforcement department empowered to fine businesses for noncompliance.
But language in Abbott's new order has left some law enforcement agencies and officials concerned about their ability to detain violators and issue fines. Agencies in Tarrant County, Gillespie County and Montgomery County, among others, have said they would not enforce the order, according to the Texas Tribune. Many have clarified that they would continue to respond to callas from businesses seeking to remove someone from their property.
Waco police, meanwhile, will be focusing on educating people not wearing masks, and the city's legal advice to the department is that the order is enforceable with fines up to $250, department spokesperson Officer Garen Bynum said.
"We are taking more of an educational approach to the situation instead of an enforcement approach," Bynum said. "The officers that will be out doing it will, if they make contact with somebody, give the person a verbal warning, talk to them, and give them the educational side of the importance of wearing a mask."
Officers also would provide a mask if an individual does not have one, he said. For repeat violators at businesses, the business operators can request the person receive a trespass warning barring them from the property, with criminal trespass enforceable as a Class B misdemeanor charge.
Still, questions remain, Waco Police Association President Ken Reeves said.
"We don't really know constitutionally what they can and can't do, and officers are pretty driven when it comes to the Constitution," Reeves said. "You have some people say you can't enforce it and you have other courts that are still trying to rule on it and I think with the ambiguity that is out there, it is putting officers in a quandary. … I think (local) officers would like something concrete that they could do, instead of a legal interpretation."
City officials have stressed the importance of considering Abbott's mask order in the context of other orders and laws, but much of the uncertainty appears to be tied to this section of Abbott's executive order on masks:
"Following a verbal or written warning for a first-time violator of this facecovering requirement, a person’s second violation shall be punishable by a fine not to exceed $250. Each subsequent violation shall be punishable by a fine not to exceed $250 per violation.
"Local law enforcement and other local officials, as appropriate, can and should enforce this executive order, Executive Order GA-28, and other effective executive orders, as well as local restrictions that are consistent with this executive order and other effective executive orders. But no law enforcement or other official may detain, arrest, or confine in jail any person for a violation of this executive order or for related non-violent, non-felony offenses that are predicated on a violation of this executive order; provided, however, that any official with authority to enforce this executive order may act to enforce trespassing laws and remove violators at the request of a business establishment or other property owner."
Waco City Attorney Jennifer Richie said the city's legal staff met with city administrators last week in reference to the police enforcement announcement. While Richie said she would not discuss legal advice that was given to the police department, the city's interpretation is that the executive order is enforceable with a citation.
"There is a series of orders. It is not just one order, and at one point there is talk about not detaining a person, but in subsequent orders the governor talks about enforcing face coverings with fines and citations," Richie said. "By the governor's own orders, we do not believe the detention language applies to face covering enforcement."
Deaver said the intent of the city is to encourage voluntary compliance with wearing masks or face coverings in businesses and in other public places to help level off the infection rate.
"I think that we believe, when you look at all the governor's orders together, it is enforceable with a ticket, but as I said in the press conference, we don't want to be issuing citations for this," Deaver said. "We want to get people to comply for the health and safety of our community."
In its recommendations to wear masks, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cites a growing body of research confirming cloth masks can prevent the transmission of COVID-19. Local officials have stressed their importance. Before Abbott's order took effect, the McLennan County Commissioners Court, though it stopped short of a mandate, issued an order strongly recommending businesses require customers and employees to wear masks.
