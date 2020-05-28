A former Waco man serving a 20-year prison sentence for indecency with a child was transferred Wednesday to McLennan County Jail on 10 counts of possession of child pornography based on evidence from 2004, court documents state.
Johnny Franklin McNeill, 56, had an expected release date of November 2023 based on the original indecency conviction in 2004.
New charges from Waco police accuse him of possessing numerous illicit images of child pornography. Waco police investigated the images in 2004, but at the time McNeill was already in custody serving a 20-year sentence for sexually touching a child in Bell County.
McNeill had previously been convicted and sentenced to five years probation on a 1999 charge of indecency with a child charge involving an 8-year-old girl.
Court records show McNeill was arrested and convicted in 2004 on another indecency with a child charge and was sent to prison.
McNeill remained in the county jail Thursday with a bond listed at $100,000.
