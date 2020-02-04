Waco police have charged two teenagers with murder in the shooting death of Tyler McKinney, 19, who was found dead the night of Jan. 22 in a vehicle in the 4500 block of Cedar Mountain drive.
Willow Reignwarden Smith, 17, and Delviyonte Dequae Sampson, 19 were in custody in Wichita Falls on unrelated charges Tuesday they were served with warrants charging them with murder.
Police believe Smith lured McKinney to the North Waco neighborhood and that Sampson shot and killed him, arrest affidavits state. Records from a cellphone found in McKinney's lap indicate he had been in contact with Smith just before his death, according to the affidavits.
They do not indicate a motive for the killing.
A witness told police Smith and Sampson were seen running away from the area after a gunshot was reported, the affidavits state. They also were seen cleaning a handgun after the shooting and commented "that they had just killed someone," the affidavits state.
The pair stole a vehicle in Mexia before fleeing to Wichita Falls, according to the affidavits. They were both arrested Friday. Smith was arrested on a theft charge, and Sampson was arrested on an aggravated robbery charge before Waco police received the murder warrants.
Smith told police she had contacted McKinney and that Sampson shot him, and Sampson also told police he shot and killed McKinney, according to the affidavits.
Smith and Sampson remained in custody in Wichita Falls on Tuesday and are expected to be brought back to McLennan County, officials said.
