Police have made a series of arrests in the last two weeks related to a rash of recent shootings in Waco, and investigators believe most of the violence involved rival groups targeting each other.
Waco police say about 10 arrests have been made in the shooting incidents that have occurred over the last two months.
Police have declined to name the rival groups as investigators continue to question arrested suspects about their affiliations.
The majority of shootings have involved suspects under the age of 21, and weapons recovered have generally been found to be stolen, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.
Only one injury has been reported in the recent series of shootings, but property damage has been common, Bynum said. The one shooting that resulted in an injury remains under investigation.
"Obviously, any time we have those types of calls it is an immediate danger to the public and thus far, the people that are involved are getting to a point where they are getting really careless about who they are shooting at and how they are shooting at them," Bynum said. "It is becoming more and more public, and it really has becoming a safety issue."
Detectives, patrol officers, traffic investigators and street crimes officers have continued to investigate shootings that have plagued the city since March. Those arrested have been questioned in their affiliation to different groups around the city as the investigations remain ongoing.
Bynum said the majority of the calls of shots being fired in local neighborhoods have involved suspects who are under the age of 21 and are unlawfully carrying firearms. In most of the calls, the weapons have been found to be stolen from homes, cars and other property in and outside of the city of Waco.
"We have multiple units out that are trying to make them stop and trying to get individuals put in jail to try to make it stop," Bynum said. "We are trying to do the best we can to protect our community and definitely hoping this will make an impact on those types of offenses."
Last month, police arrested a 19-year-old man accused of firing a weapon near North 20th Street and Mitchell Avenue. The call led to a brief police chase in which the driver crashed the car. The driver and a passenger ran from the wrecked car, leaving the 19-year-old man trapped inside. The teenager was arrested on a deadly conduct charge and was taken to McLennan County Jail. He later posted bond and was released from jail.
Waco Police Chief Ryan Holt said last year at least 75 gangs are currently operating in the Waco-area. Gangs, or local cliques, have been linked to car burglaries, theft and the drug trade.
In November, the city of Waco received a $1.5 million Texas Anti-Gang grant to create the hub, where 10 to 15 Waco detectives who already participate in anti-gang work will coordinate with state and federal authorities tackling the issue from a regional perspective. The unit remains in development.
