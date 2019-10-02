Waco police made an arrest Wednesday in the death of a man who was found bound in his Herring Avenue home in March of last year.
Officers arrested Christopher Alan Bias, 41, of Waco, on a capital murder charge in the death of Taivunn Demontre Briscoe, 20. Police found Briscoe dead in his home in the 2700 block of Herring on March 19, 2018, after family members concerned for Briscoe’s well-being asked officers to check on him, police said at the time.
He died of “homicidal violence to include positional asphyxia and smothering,” according to an autopsy report.
Police believe Bias kidnapped Briscoe after luring him to Bias’ home in the 500 block of Calumet Avenue under the guise that Bias needed help with car trouble, according to a search warrant filed last year for the home on Calumet.
A witness, who is also a second alleged kidnapping victim, told police Bias forced him and Briscoe at gunpoint to go back to Briscoe’s Herring Avenue home, where Bias bound them both with zip ties and duct tape, according to an arrest affidavit. The witness told police he heard Briscoe “making statements that he couldn’t breathe,” according to the affidavit.
“(The witness) told me that he was forced to remove a television from the residence on Herring,” police reported in the arrest affidavit. “This television was later taken to the suspect’s house on Calumet. (The witness) told (the officer) that he was also forced into the trunk of a Chevrolet Impala that was driven throughout the day by the suspect.”
During the search of Bias’ home, police found a “roll of duct tape, several firearms, ammunition, a green mask, four cellphones and two baggies of “green leafy substance,” among other items. They also found DNA linked to the second kidnapping victim in the trunk of a Chevrolet Impala belonging to Bias, according to the arrest affidavit.
During an interview with police, Bias acknowledged he was in contact with the witness throughout the day, according to the affidavit.
Another witness told police of seeing Bias in his vehicle with the second alleged kidnapping victim.
Waco police received an arrest warrant for Bias on Monday, and officers with the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Bias at his workplace in East Waco on Wednesday morning.
He remains in McLennan County Jail. Bond information was not immediately available Wednesday.
