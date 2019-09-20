Waco police arrested three people and seized drugs and 8-liner gambling machines during a raid at BRC Smoke Shop, 928 N. 25th St., on Thursday afternoon, Officer Garen Bynum said in a press release.
Officers, including the SWAT Team, executed a search warrant at the business at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday and found multiple types of drugs "in amounts consistent with drug dealing," Bynum said. They also seized 19 8-liner machines and about $7,000 inside "the illegal gambling business," he wrote.
Officers detained and identified 15 people and also arrested three on state jail felony engaging in organized criminal activity charges. Denisha Bryan, Hakim Janae Neal and Blake Edward Roulac were arrested, Bynum said. Their ages were not immediately available.
The investigation is continuing, and more arrests and charges are expected, Bynum said.
