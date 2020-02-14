Fingerprints from a January robbery at a North Waco dollar store helped police identify a suspect who was arrested this week, an arrest affidavit states.
Kent Durand Anderson, 56, of Waco, was arrested after police obtained a warrant charging him with the Jan. 10 robbery of the Family Dollar, 1809 Summer Ave. Anderson was arrested and taken to McLennan County Jail, where he posted a bond listed at $25,000 and was released from custody Wednesday.
According to the affidavit, police were called to the Family Dollar after a man entered the store and displayed what appeared to be a black pistol in his pocket. The man indicated that if the clerk did not give him money, he would "blow her head off."
The man did not wear a mask and exposed his face to the clerk, the affidavit states. The description of the man matched similar other aggravated robberies in Waco, police stated.
Fingerprints were pulled from the store and led police to identify the man as Anderson, the affidavit states. The clerk positively identified Anderson as the man who robbed the store of about $650 to $700, police reported.
Anderson was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. He was only arrested on the single charge as his connection to other incidents remain under investigation, police said.
