Waco police apprehended a man described as a “known drug dealer” and his getaway driver Wednesday after a traffic stop turned into a foot chase before the suspect jumped in the car of an accomplice, officers reported.
William Christopher Rose, 30, and William Levin Iglehart, 30, both of Waco, were arrested after an officer tried to pull over a black Lexus sedan for a traffic violation shortly before 11 a.m. on North 26th Street. After police tried to stop the car in a two-block stretch, the driver, Rose, stopped in an alleyway, near 27th Street and Sanger Avenue, Waco police Sgt. Edward Williams said.
Williams, the supervisor of Waco police's Street Crimes Unit, said once Rose stopped the car, he fled on foot for about three blocks. Williams said Rose is well known to street crimes officers and had two outstanding warrants out for his arrest connected to drug activity allegations.
“Rose is a known drug dealer in the area,” Williams said on scene. “I didn't know it was him before the traffic stop, but street crimes officers have had several encounters with him, all drug-related.”
After Rose ran from the car, additional officers in the area set up a perimeter. Williams said Rose allegedly got into a car driven by Iglehart, in front of plain-clothed officers a short distance away at 25th Street and Grim Avenue.
Williams said he searched Rose’s car and found about 4 grams of crack cocaine inside. Rose was also wanted on a warrant charging manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance, and two indictments charging possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.
When Iglehart was questioned by police, he told officers Rose had called him, an arrest affidavit states. Iglehart questioned Rose about why police were in the area before he made the decision to try to leave the area with Rose, according to the affidavit.
Police arrested Rose on additional charges of possession of a controlled substance and evading on foot. Iglehart was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of hindering apprehension and outstanding warrants charging burglary of a habitation, possession of a controlled substance and aggravated assault.
Both men were taken to McLennan County Jail, where they remained Thursday. Iglehart's bond was listed at $253,000, and Rose's bond was listed at $80,000.
