At least two men suffered gunshot wounds in Tuesday night when gunmen opened fire on a parked car at a South Waco public housing complex, Waco police said.
Off-duty Waco Police Department officers working at the South Terrace complex heard gunshots around 9:30 p.m., Waco police Sgt. Patrick Swanton said.
The officers discovered a man with a gunshot wound in his right arm in the 1200 block of Carter Drive, Swanton said. Soon afterward, a second victim showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his back, Swanton said.
Victims told police that three people were sitting in a car at 200 Lyndon Circle when two men approached and began shooting into the car.
The victim who was struck in the back said he ran away from the vehicle as one of the gunman chased him, but he made it to a friend's house and was taken to the hospital, Swanton said.
The other gunshot victim said he initially ran away but circled back to the scene and was shot in the arm. A third man who was in the car also ran away and has not been accounted for, Swanton said, adding that he is not believed to be injured.
Police recovered "a large amount of narcotics" from the victims' vehicle, Swanton said.
"It is important to note: In several of the shootings that have occurred in the past few weeks, investigation officers are finding evidence of drugs and the potential sale of these narcotics," Swanton said in a news release.
