A man reported that he suffered defensive wounds to his hands as he was robbed by a group of men at knifepoint in downtown Waco Sunday morning, Waco police officials said.
The man flagged down an American Medical Response ambulance about 2:15 a.m. at Franklin Avenue and Fourth Street to report he had been robbed and injured in an altercation, a police spokesman said.
The man told police a group of men took his backpack while holding him at knifepoint. An altercation ensued and the man suffered what police described as superficial wounds to his hands.
Waco police continue to investigate the incident and say there is no information so far about potential suspects.
