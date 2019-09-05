Waco police on Thursday were investigating an overnight shooting that left a 28-year-old man with a "paralyzing gunshot wound" to his neck, Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Police found the victim after responding to a call in the 5100 block of Hawthorne Drive around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe two males shot the victim while he was sitting in his car. No arrests had been made as of Thursday morning.
