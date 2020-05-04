A 63-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen during a confrontation in South Waco early Monday, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.
Police were called to the intersection of South 10th Street and Ross Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. based on reports of gunfire. Bynum said officers found more than 20 shell casings in the intersection before they got a call about a man suffering from a gunshot wound at the Oak Lodge Motor Inn, 1024 Austin Ave.
The man was identified as the victim of the shooting at Ross Avenue and was taken to a local hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.
Bynum said the man was listed in stable condition late Monday afternoon.
No one was immediately arrested, Bynum said. The investigation remains ongoing.
