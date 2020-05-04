A 63-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen during a confrontation in South Waco early Monday, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.

Police were called to the intersection of South 10th Street and Ross Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. based on reports of gunfire. Bynum said officers found more than 20 shell casings in the intersection before they got a call about a man suffering from a gunshot wound at the Oak Lodge Motor Inn, 1024 Austin Ave.

The man was identified as the victim of the shooting at Ross Avenue and was taken to a local hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.

Bynum said the man was listed in stable condition late Monday afternoon.

No one was immediately arrested, Bynum said. The investigation remains ongoing.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

