The illegal drug trade appears to be behind the recent rash of shootings around Waco that continued this week, Waco Police Chief Ryan Holt said, and he said his department is working to stop it.
The number of shootings in Waco this month rose to at least seven Tuesday, when two men were shot in a car at the South Terrace public housing complex. A total of seven people have been wounded by gunfire and one has died in recent shootings in South, North and West Waco.
Holt said detectives, including some with Waco’s drug enforcement, gang and street crimes units are investigating the shootings and have found evidence of drug sales and distribution in all the cases.
“This is a big deal to us, because this is a big deal to our citizens,” Holt said. “We are bringing to bear the appropriate resources to get this stopped.”
He said several arrests have been made targeting the sale of illegal drugs and several of the recent shootings may be tied to the sale of drugs.
Waco police on Tuesday arrested Lewis Elton St. Julian Jr., 30, of Waco, at his home in the 2100 block of Ruidoso Street, on a first-degree felony charge of delivery of a controlled substance.
It was unknown if St. Julian’s arrest was tied to any of the recent shootings as each of the shootings remains under investigation.
“We can only go where the evidence takes us, and police work in and of itself is reactive in nature,” Holt said. “When we have these types of incidents, whether it is a shooting, a robbery or whatever, we are about gathering evidence and talking to people, and unfortunately when the crime surrounds the narcotics trade, very often as in this case, people who are involved are less than forthcoming.”
In the most recent shooting Tuesday, off-duty Waco officers working at the South Terrace complex heard gunshots around 9:30 p.m., Waco police Sgt. Patrick Swanton said. Officers discovered a man with a gunshot wound to his right arm in the 1200 block of Carter Drive before a second man came to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.
Victims told police that three people were sitting in a car at 200 Lyndon Circle when two men approached and began shooting into the car, police reported.
A victim who was struck in the back said he ran away from the vehicle as one of the gunmen chased him, but he made it to a friend’s house and was taken to the hospital, Swanton said.
The other gunshot victim said he initially ran away but circled back to the scene and was shot in the arm. A third man who was in the car also ran away and has not been accounted for, Swanton said, adding that he is not believed to be injured.
Police recovered “a large amount of narcotics” from the victims’ vehicle, Swanton said.
Pattern of violence
The shooting continued what police say was a pattern of violence in various parts of Waco this month.
Two people were shot and wounded Feb. 5 in the Mountainview neighborhood in West Waco, and more gunshots were reported about six hours later at a home in North Waco in the 3700 block of Ethel Avenue.
The North Waco home was targeted again by gunfire the next night. Police reported between 35 to 40 gunshots were fired into the home, but no injuries were reported.
Police reported another shooting near a residence at North 28th Street and Colonial Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 7. No injuries were reported in that shooting, and no suspect description was available.
Later in the night, three men were injured and one was killed in a shooting at a house near North 19th Street and Trice Avenue. Joangel Ortegon, 20, was found fatally wounded in the home.
Police said multiple spent casings of ammunition, along with drugs and firearms, were found in the home.
Also late Tuesday, police responded to a gunfire incident at Trendwood Apartments on Dallas Street in East Waco and found 11 casings and an apartment window that had been broken by a gunshot.
Holt said detectives are continuing to investigate the crimes, and the police department and other agencies are committed to ending the violence.
“The general public is no less safe today than they were five days ago when these things started, so long as you are not engaged in the narcotics trade,” he said. “That doesn’t mean we aren’t bringing the full resources of our department and our law enforcement together, because if people are shooting at each other in our community, we are going to get it stopped.”
