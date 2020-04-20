A Waco police officer was treated for a "significant" leg injury after a scuffle at a Walmart store Sunday with a man who appeared to be having a mental health episode, an arrest affidavit states.
Police were called around 7:45 a.m. to the Walmart at 4320 Franklin Ave., where they tried to detain a 32-year-old man who was creating a disturbance, the affidavit states.
The man resisted police and used force against the arresting officer, causing an injury that included torn knee ligaments and pain, the affidavit states.
Additional officers arrived and subdued the man, who was taken to a medical facility for evaluation. The officer was taken to a local hospital for injuries.
Police later arrested the man on a second-degree felony charge of assault of a peace officer and a Class A misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest. The man remained in custody Monday afternoon with a bond listed at $12,000.
