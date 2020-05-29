Defense attorneys for Kevin Darnell Wash plan to appeal a judge's ruling Friday that his indictment on a capital murder charge meets state legal standards despite changes to the indictment procedure made as precautions against COVID-19.
The ruling Friday denies Wash's release on a personal recognizance bond, which attorneys Jessi Freud and Walter Reaves argue Wash is legally entitled to. They argue his indictment May 6 was not valid because only half the grand jury gathered in the courthouse, the other half joining via teleconference, and that a subsequent reindictment Tuesday did not come within 90 days of his arrest, which is the time limit to prevent a suspect's release on a personal recognizance bond.
"We are definitely going to appeal," Freud said after Friday's hearing.
Judge Ralph Strother of 19th State District Court denied writs of habeas corpus Freud filed seeking Wash's release.
Wash initially was indicted May 6, along with four others arrested on murder charges and 55 others arrested on a variety of other charges, an unusually high number of murder indictments for one grand jury meeting as prosecutors sought to meet the 90-day limit. The grand jury had not met since March 18, and prosecutors had six of the 12 members gather in the courthouse and the other six join via teleconference. They took that step even though district judges had previously extended the 90-day limit to 120 days, and Gov. Greg Abbott had then issued an order suspending the 90-day limit altogether.
In Wash's writ filing, his attorney argue the Supreme Court, governor and other officials cannot suspend constitutional rules of order, including the 90-day limit, during times of emergency. It quotes U.S. Attorney General William Barr as saying "The Constitution is not suspended in times of crisis."
They also wrote that state constitutional rules require the physical presence of nine of grand jury members to form a quorum capable of handing down a valid indictment.
“The term ‘present’ requires one to be ‘in attendance,’ ‘not elsewhere,’ i.e. ‘all present voted for him,’" Wash’s writ claims. “Distilled down, a physical — not a virtual — presence is required for a quorum of a grand jury. Quite clearly, attending virtually through videoconferencing means a grand juror is physically elsewhere, not physically present.”
After Freud filed Wash's writ, prosecutors reconvened the grand jury with at least nine members present in the courthouse Tuesday and received new indictments for many of the suspects indicted May 6. That came more than 90 days after Wash's arrest, Freud said.
While Strother ruled in favor of prosecutors Friday, he said he would take no offense to an appeals court reviewing procedural issues that have arisen as a result of the coronavirus.
"I have some reservations about the way the whole state has handled, from the local, state and up to the federal level, this COVID-19 issue," Strother said during Friday's hearing. "It does raise some very interesting procedural questions."
