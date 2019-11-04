A Waco man was sentenced to 35 years in prison Monday in the sexual abuse of two young girls beginning in July 2000.
Jose Antonio Sanchez, 43, pleaded guilty Monday to five counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and three counts of indecency with a child by contact in the abuse of two family members, ages 6 and 7.
Judge Matt Johnson of Waco’s 54th State District Court approved a plea agreement between the state and Sanchez and sentenced him to 35 years in prison on the aggravated counts and 20 years in prison on the indecency charges.
Sanchez will serve the sentences concurrently and must serve at least 17½ years before he can seek parole.
Sanchez’s attorney, Melanie Walker, declined comment about his case.
The indictment against Sanchez, returned in December 2018, alleges he sexually assaulted the girls at a North Waco home beginning in July 2000 and continuing through July 2002.
