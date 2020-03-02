A Waco man who admitted sexually abusing two family members and having images of child pornography was sentenced to 100 years in prison Monday.
Brian Evan Hutchins, 48, pleaded guilty to 10 counts of possession of child pornography in exchange for a recommendation from prosecutors that he be sentenced to consecutive 10-year prison terms on each count, for a total of 100 years.
In accepting the plea agreement, 19th State District Judge Ralph Strother also considered Hutchins' confessions to two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child, charges for which parole is not an option.
Prosecutor Will Hix agreed to dismiss the two continuous sexual abuse charges in exchange for Hutchins' guilty pleas to the child pornography charges.
While parole is never guaranteed, Hutchins will be eligible for parole in 20 years, Hix said.
The Texas Attorney General's Office Child Exploitation Unit raided Hutchins' home in the 900 block of N. 10th St. last year and found multiple images of child pornography on a computer and a toddler-size sex doll next to Hutchins' bed.
Waco police filed the sexual abuse charges against him a week later, alleging he molested two family members for at least a year beginning when they were young teens.
"This resolution was only possible due to excellent investigation on the part of law enforcement working with the Attorney General's Office," Hix said. "Their professionalism and attention to detail led to quick and profound justice for the multiple individuals hurt by this defendant."
The two abuse victims approved the plea bargain, Hix said.
"Their concern is that he was going to be locked up for a long, long time, and they certainly got what they wanted," Hix said.
Hutchins' attorney, Josh Tetens, declined comment about the case.
