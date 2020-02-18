A Valley Mills man who sexually abused a family member over a four-year period was sentenced to eight years in prison Tuesday.
Gregorio Efrine Zapata, 41, pleaded guilty to six counts of sexual assault of a child and agreed to an eight-year prison sentence in a plea agreement with prosecutor Will Hix.
Hix said Zapata, a crane operator who lived in Texas most of his life, is not a U.S. citizen and faces deportation when he serves his time. Zapata, who has been in jail 908 days waiting for his case to be resolved, confessed to the crime during a recorded jail phone call with his father, Hix said.
A 16-year-old family member reported the abuse to a Child Protective Services worker, who was at her home on an unrelated family matter, Hix said. She recanted her story but later told police she did so after Zapata threatened her, according to an arrest affidavit filed in the case.
The indictment against Zapata alleges he sexually assaulted the girl on at least six occasions from September 2014 to May 2017. Hix said the girl did not want to testify at trial.
Waco attorney Phil Martinez said Zapata knew he would be deported when he decided to plead guilty. He will be given credit for the 908 days he has spent in jail, Martinez said.
"I think that my client made a decision that he didn't want to be in jail any longer or have the exposure of potentially being in jail for the rest of this life if those sentence had been stacked," Martinez said. "He wanted to minimize what he was looking at, so he accepted this offer. It keeps the victim from having to testify and put her on the stand, and he didn't want that, either."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.