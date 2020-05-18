A Waco man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for a scam that bilked multiple victims, including several law enforcement officials.
Richard Lee Burney, 50, who pleaded guilty in January to wire fraud, was sentenced to federal prison last week by U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix of Lubbock.
According to court documents, Burney admitted to defrauding a number of Texas ranch owners. Those victims included a retiree of the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and a former Department of Public Safety trooper who served the public for 35 years.
Burney devised a scheme in which he claimed to be working in the timber business with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help with cleanup efforts in North Carolina after Hurricane Matthew in 2016, according to a release from the Northern District of Texas U.S. Attorney's Office.
Burney admitted to fraudulently claiming that in connection with his work, he entered into a “lease buy-back” program that would allow him to lease equipment from a Bobcat Company dealership, use the equipment for the FEMA projects and then resell the equipment at significantly discounted prices to buyers who agreed to reserve purchases with partial or full down payments, the release said.
Burney sent emails and text messages to victims to assure them that the equipment would be available. Burney never followed through on his promise to deliver the equipment to any of his victims or refund the money he schemed from them, according to federal officials.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.