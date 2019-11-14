A Waco man pleaded guilty Thursday to sexually assaulting a 15-year-old runaway he met on a dating website earlier this year. He told police he thought she was older and he brought her to authorities when he found out she was 15.
Jaylin Deshun Gibson, 26, pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assault of a child in a plea agreement with prosecutors that recommends he be placed on deferred probation.
Judge Matt Johnson of Waco's 54th State District Court ordered probation officers to compile a background report on Gibson, which the judge will review before deciding if he will accept the plea bargain. Johnson has set sentencing for Feb. 5.
Gibson's attorney, Susan Shafer, declined comment while the case remains pending.
Police in Lacy Lakeview arrested Gibson in May on a first-degree felony charge of trafficking of a person and a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault after the girl told police she was a runaway and spent the last few days with Gibson.
She told police she met Gibson through a dating website and that they had sex at a Lacy Lakeview motel and in a car near Tradinghouse Lake Park, according to police.
Records in the case show Gibson confessed to Lacy Lakeview police that he and the girl had sex, but he said he thought she was 18.
Prosecutor Sydney Tuggle said Gibson drove the girl to the police station after he found out she was not 18 and was a runaway whose family was looking for her.
"We believe that based on her age and the conduct involved, probation seems like the most appropriate answer in this case," Tuggle said. "I'm just glad that there is one more predator being held accountable for what he did."
Gibson's actions cost him his job, his wife and family, Tuggle said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.