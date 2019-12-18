A Waco man was indicted on a capital murder charge Wednesday in the March 2018 death of a man who was found bound in his Herring Avenue home.
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Christopher Alan Bias, 41, in the death of Taivunn Demontre Briscoe, 20. Police found Briscoe dead in his home in the 2700 block of Herring Avenue after family members concerned for Briscoe’s safety asked officers to check on him.
An autopsy showed Briscoe died from “homicidal violence to include positional asphyxia and smothering.”
Police believe Bias kidnapped Briscoe after luring him to Bias’ home in the 500 block of Calumet Avenue by telling him he needed help with his car, according to court records.
A witness, who also is a second alleged kidnapping victim, told police Bias forced him and Briscoe at gunpoint to go back to Briscoe’s Herring Avenue home, where Bias bound them both with zip ties and duct tape, according to court records. The man told police he heard Briscoe say he was having trouble breathing, according to reports.
“(The witness) told me that he was forced to remove a television from the residence on Herring,” police reported. “This television was later taken to the suspect’s house on Calumet. (The witness) told (the officer) that he was also forced into the trunk of a Chevrolet Impala that was driven throughout the day by the suspect.”
Police found a roll of duct tape, several firearms, ammunition, a green mask, four cellphones and two baggies of a substance believed to be marijuana during a search of Bias' home, police have said.
They also found DNA linked to the second kidnapping victim in the trunk of a Chevrolet Impala belonging to Bias, according to the arrest reports.
During an interview with police, Bias acknowledged he was in contact with the witness throughout the day, according to arrest records.
Another witness told police he saw Bias in his vehicle with the second alleged kidnapping victim.
Bias remains jailed under $750,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.