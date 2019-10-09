A Waco man was indicted Wednesday on charges he scammed an elderly man out of more than $450,000 by claiming he needed the money to stay out of prison.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Terrance Lee Spears, 24, on a first-degree felony charge of theft by deception of more than $300,000 from an elderly individual.

According to an arrest affidavit, Spears befriended a 71-year-old man through the internet in 2017 and claimed he was having "money troubles and legal woes that required money he did not have."

After the man gave Spears money, Spears continued to claim he had new legal fees he needed to pay or he would go to prison, records state. At the time of their contacts, Spears owed $1,087 in probation fees and court costs.

The man told investigators he sent Spears a total of $451,753.66 over the course of their contacts, including more than $60,000 in the month before Spears was arrested, court records indicate.

As part of the deception, the victim got text messages from people claiming to be Spears' attorneys, parole officers and friends, an arrest affidavit states.

"None of the events (Spears) told (the victim) are true, but were used to keep (the victim) giving (Spears) money using deception," the affidavit states. "(The victim) would not have given (Spears) the money without the deception used by (Spears)."

