A Waco man was indicted Wednesday on charges he scammed an elderly man out of more than $450,000 by claiming he needed the money to stay out of prison.
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Terrance Lee Spears, 24, on a first-degree felony charge of theft by deception of more than $300,000 from an elderly individual.
According to an arrest affidavit, Spears befriended a 71-year-old man through the internet in 2017 and claimed he was having "money troubles and legal woes that required money he did not have."
After the man gave Spears money, Spears continued to claim he had new legal fees he needed to pay or he would go to prison, records state. At the time of their contacts, Spears owed $1,087 in probation fees and court costs.
The man told investigators he sent Spears a total of $451,753.66 over the course of their contacts, including more than $60,000 in the month before Spears was arrested, court records indicate.
As part of the deception, the victim got text messages from people claiming to be Spears' attorneys, parole officers and friends, an arrest affidavit states.
"None of the events (Spears) told (the victim) are true, but were used to keep (the victim) giving (Spears) money using deception," the affidavit states. "(The victim) would not have given (Spears) the money without the deception used by (Spears)."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.