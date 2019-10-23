A suspected thief who police say injured an off-duty police officer while trying to flee the Richland Mall parking lot in August was indicted Wednesday.
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Andre Duane Boyd, 46, of Greenville, on charges of aggravated assault of a peace officer and aggravated robbery. Boyd was indicted as a habitual offender because of past felony convictions for burglary of a habitation and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, meaning he faces a minimum of 25 years in prison and up to life on both counts.
Waco police reports indicate Boyd tried to flee from Roy Luna, a Texas State Technical College officer who was working security at Dillard’s at Richland Mall.
Luna tried to detain Boyd on theft charges in the mall parking lot when Boyd evaded him and ran to his car, police reports show. Boyd started the car after Luna shockied him with a stun gun, and started driving. With Luna hanging onto the side of his car, Boyd hit five vehicles and pinned Luna’s leg between the car and another vehicle, according to police reports.
Still clinging to the car, Luna stunned Boyd again and turned the car off. Witnesses helped keep Boyd inside the car until police arrived. Officers said Boyd stole about $700 in merchandise from Dillard’s. Shoplifting cases are upgraded to aggravated robberies when suspected thieves resist and injuries occur.
In other action Wednesday, the grand jury indicted three Waco residents on aggravated robbery charges in the August robbery of a Alon gas station at 300 La Salle Ave.
Gary Burl Whiteside, 57, Andrew Donnell Martin, 55, and Kimberly Bryant, 39, all were indicted on charges they took about $150 from the store and threatened the store clerk. According to police reports, Whiteside and Martin went into the store and one pulled a gun and said, “Give me all the money or die.”
Police say while Whiteside and Martin were inside, Bryant turned a van around in the parking lot to facilitate their escape.
Martin was indicted as a habitual offender because of convictions for burglary of a building and violation of a protective order. Whiteside was indicted on enhanced charges because of a felony DWI conviction. The enhancement bumps his minimum punishment from five to 15 years.
