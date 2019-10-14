A Waco man who fatally shot another man in the back during an altercation outside a bar in 2017 was sentenced Monday to 50 years in prison.
Eric Hernandez, 34, who was set to stand trial Monday in Waco's 54th State District Court, pleaded guilty to murder in the June 2017 shooting death of 24-year-old Deon Dashawn Love.
Hernandez shot Love several times in the back after an argument outside Jesters Bar, 2110 LaSalle Ave.
A number of witnesses saw the incident and were prepared to testify if Hernandez had gone to trial.
The murder charge against Hernandez was enhanced by a prior conviction for delivery of cocaine in a drug-free zone. He faced a minimum of 15 years in prison and up to life.
Hernandez must serve at least 25 years in prison before he can seek parole.
Return here for updates to this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.