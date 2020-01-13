A Waco man was arrested Sunday on charges that he molested a 12-year-old girl nearly 16 years ago.
Waco police arrested Roman Daniel Rodriguez, 41, at his South Waco home on two second-degree felony charges of indecency with a child. Waco learned of the allegations in 2014 when a female victim made a delayed outcry of sexual abuse she experienced in 2004, arrest warrant affidavits state.
The accuser told authorities that Rodriguez placed his hands on her chest and genitals sometime in February 2004, the affidavit states. Another adult was reportedly a witness to the acts and corroborated the girl's statements, the warrant states.
Detectives with the Waco Police Department's Crimes Against Children unit obtained the two warrants earlier this month.
Rodriguez remained in custody at McLennan County Jail on Monday with a bond listed at $150,000.
