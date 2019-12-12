A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman and posting illicit images of her online was arrested Thursday in Coryell County on local charges of sexual assault and invasive visual recording, authorities said.
Don Corey Yeager Jr., 40, of Waco, was arrested on an unrelated incident in Coryell County when authorities discovered he was wanted on the two felony warrants out of McLennan County.
McLennan County Sheriff's Office Det. Joseph Scaramucci said detectives received information last month about online ads soliciting sex with a woman in Waco that included images of a nude woman and possibly were related to human trafficking.
Investigators started a human trafficking investigation and later found evidence of sexual assault and video recordings on Yeager's phone, Scaramucci said. The victim found several images on Yeager's phone, including videos of her being sexually assaulted when she was asleep or incoherent, he said.
Detectives got a second-degree felony warrant charging sexual assault and a state jail felony warrant charging invasive visual recording. Yeager was taken from Coryell County Jail to McLennan County Jail on Thursday.
Yeager remained in custody. Bond information was not immediately available.
