Authorities with the Texas Office of the Attorney General arrested a Waco man at his home Wednesday on child pornography charges.
The agents executed a search warrant at the home of Kent Robert Swarts, 75, in the 8700 Jonquil Drive at about 10:30 a.m. They arrested Swartz on three felony charges of child pornography with intent to promote.
Members of the AG's Child Exploitation Unit got a tip that a person at Swarts' address was uploading and sharing child pornography in September. Spokesperson Kayleigh Date said officers seized numerous digital storage devices to be forensically examined.
Officers arrested Swarts and took him for questioning. Date said during the interview, Swarts allegedly confessed to downloading and sharing child pornography.
Swarts was booked on the three second-degree felony charges at McLennan County Jail, where he remained Thursday.
Bond information was not available Thursday morning.
