A Waco teenager was arrested Thursday afternoon on a charge that he shot a firearm at a house and car in West this June, an arrest affidavit states.
Gary Wayne Barrington, Jr., 19, is charged with first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Deputies with the McLennan County Sheriff's Office reported Barrington returned to a house where he had been in a fight and began shooting, the affidavit states.
Deputies arrived at the house after people inside reported the house and a car were struck multiple times. One of the victims said Barrington had attended a party at the house.
Barrington was allegedly "jumped and robbed" during the party, the affidavit states. He left the party with a friend and allegedly made comments that he planned to go back to the home, and "shoot up the place" during a gathering after the party at a park in West.
"It was learned in the investigation that Gary and his friends discussed going back to the house to fight the people who assaulted Gary, but Gary wanted to shoot the house," the affidavit states. "Gary was already in possession of a Kel-Tec .380-pistol (and) was asking for more guns so he can go back and shoot the house up while at the park."
Barrington arrived at the house in a car and began firing rounds from the pistol, the affidavit states. Investigators found evidence of rounds fired from AR-10 and AK-47 rifles.
Officers arrested Barrington for the shots traced to the Kel-Tec .380 pistol. Other arrests are possible, authorities said.
No one was injured in the shooting.
Barrington remained in custody Friday afternoon with a bond listed at $25,000.
