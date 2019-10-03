A 42-year-old man was arrested Thursday after a McLennan County handed down a sealed indictment last week accusing him of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl nine years ago.
A grand jury indicted Judson Edward Knowles, of Waco, on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child in an incident first reported to police in 2010. The indictment remained sealed until his arrest.
Bellmead police Lt. Brenda Kinsey said girl, who was 13 at the time, reported the alleged sexual assault to police, but investigators received conflicting information. The case was referred to the McLennan County District Attorney's Office in 2016, Kinsey said.
It is unclear when the case was presented to the grand jury, but the indictment and arrest warrant were issued last week.
McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Knowles early Thursday morning at a residence near Elm Mott, according to McLennan County jail records. He remained in custody Thursday with bond listed at $250,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.