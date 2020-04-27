A 38-year-old man was arrested late last week after a Waco police investigation concluded that he sexually abused a young girl over the span of four years, an arrest affidavit states.
Castulo Manuel Moreno, of Waco, was arrested at his home last Friday on a first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child. The girl, now 13, had reportedly made outcries of abuse between May 2016 and earlier this month, the affidavit states.
Because of those outcries, a forensic interview and medical report was done recently, where the girl stated Moreno sexually touched her and abused her as recent as mid-April, the affidavit states. The girl claimed this happened in a Waco home and another child had witnessed it, police reported.
Authorities spoke to the child witness in a separate interview, where he reportedly said Moreno was seen lying on the girl. He collaborated the girl's stories, the affidavit states.
Detectives got a warrant April 23 for Moreno's arrest. Officers arrested Moreno the next day and took him to McLennan County Jail.
Moreno remained jailed Monday with a bond listed at $500,000. He was also being held on an immigration hold, jail records state.
