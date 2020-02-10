The owner of two emaciated dogs was arrested this weekend after he failed to provide adequate care for the pets, an arrest affidavit states.
Waco police arrested Johnny Thomas Green, 21, of Waco, on a Class A misdemeanor charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals Saturday. According to the warrant, Robinson police began investigating after police were called to a home Aug. 23 in the 6300 block of Rosenthal Parkway, where Green and two of his friends were fighting over the dogs.
Police reported witnesses said Green began assaulting two dogs. One witness called police to report the abuse, causing Green to leave the home, the affidavit states.
One of the dogs was freed from Green's control during the incident, officers reported. Animal control officers later found the one dog and evaluated both animals, concluding that the dogs were "extremely emaciated and exhibited signs indicative of physical abuse," the affidavit states.
Police investigators concluded Green failed to provide the two dogs with the most minimal of care, the affidavit states. Animal control officers took emergency possession of the dogs and they were taken to the Waco Animal Shelter for additional care.
Robinson police got a warrant charging Green with a Class A misdemeanor charge of animal cruelty. Waco police found and arrested Green on Saturday in the 4300 block of Franklin Avenue and took him to McLennan County Jail.
Green remained in custody Monday afternoon with a bond listed at $1,000.
