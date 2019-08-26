Police on Friday arrested a Waco man accused of raping a woman at a student housing complex who was too intoxicated to give consent, an arrest affidavit states.
Waco Police Department officers arrested David Napoleon Lopez-Guzman, 21, on a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault. Lopez-Guzman is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman on or about Aug. 10 at her apartment at The Grove at Waco Apartments on University Parks Drive.
Police were notified Aug. 14 that the woman filed a report of the sexual assault after she had a "get together" at the apartments about four days earlier, the affidavit states. Lopez-Guzman, an acquaintance, was at the gathering, where the victim had drunk several alcoholic beverages that night.
"(Police) obtained a copy of Facebook messages where the suspect, David Lopez, admitted to having sex with the victim," the affidavit states. "(Police) knows the suspect described the victim as 'just being wild,' and told her 'whatever happened that night just stays there.'"
The woman told police she woke up the next morning and found physical evidence that she had been sexually abused, the affidavit states. Police noted "the victim was intoxicated and did not consent to any sexual encounters."
Police located Lopez-Guzman near the intersection of North 25th Street and Cumberland Avenue. He was arrested and taken to McLennan County Jail.
Lopez-Guzman remained in custody Monday with a bond listed at $40,000. He was also being held on an immigration hold, jail records state.