A Waco man charged with sexually assaulting three young girls more than a decade ago was sentenced to 33 years in prison Thursday in the sexual abuse of one of them.
Reginald Dwayne Shaw faced a minimum prison sentence of 25 years and a maximum life term with no parole after his conviction Thursday for continuous sexual abuse of a child. Those convicted of that offense are not eligible for parole, so the 45-year-old Shaw must serve his sentence day for day.
Shaw was convicted of sexually abusing a family member from January 2008 to December 2008 beginning when she was 8. However, trial testimony showed he also is charged with sexually assaulting the now 19-year-old woman's older sister. Also, the girls' cousin, who is now 24, testified during the three-day trial that Shaw also sexually assaulted her around the same time period.
The 19-year-old old woman testified that she loved Shaw and denied he sexually abused her on multiple occasions before last year, when she was called to testify at Shaw's trial on allegations he abused her older sister. The woman revealed to McLennan County prosecutors at that time that Shaw abused her, too, so Shaw's first trial setting was postponed.
The woman's older sister is deployed overseas now, so prosecutors proceeded with the case involving the younger sister.
Shaw did not testify, but his attorneys, Nora Farah and Dan Stokes, argued that Shaw was the victim of a vindictive ex-wife, who worked two jobs while Shaw did not work and was forced into homelessness with her daughters for a time after she and Shaw separated.
The girls' mother, however, did not appear bitter during her testimony Wednesday, telling the jury that she still cares for Shaw and that he has a number of positive qualities.
The 19-year-old testified Wednesday that Shaw, despite the sexual abuse, was a positive influence and a spiritual guide in her life. She said she repeatedly denied that Shaw abused her because she still loved him and had sympathy for him. She didn't want him to get into trouble, she said.
"Back then, I was really not the type to speak out," she said. "I always felt uncomfortable but I never said anything. Now, I have developed a voice, but I never said anything back then."
She told prosecutors Sydney Tuggle and Will Hix that she can't remember the first time Shaw assaulted her.
"It hurt, but I think it hurt me more emotionally," she said. "It traumatized me."
In punishment phase summations, Tuggle told the jury that Shaw, with three alleged victims, deserved life in prison with no parole. She recounted the story of being in Walmart with her daughter and seeing another mother with a young girl in a stroller. The girl had her legs pulled up, exposing her underpants, Tuggle told the jury.
"Now, I just thought, and everyone of you would think, 'Oh, what a cute little girl.'" Tuggle said. "But what do people like this defendant see that little girl like? What do you think he would be thinking? So in considering your verdict, ask yourselves when do you want to see him in Walmart again."
Stokes asked the jury for a sentence on the lower end of the range, saying he thinks it was "disingenuous" for Tuggle to "prey on their fears" about running into Shaw in public. Stokes said after the trial that "we respect the jury's verdict."
Hix said the DA's office is "continually grateful to the citizens of McLennan County" who serve as jurors.
"Their decisions affect more people and more lives than they can know," Hix said. "Those of us at the district attorney's office will continue to serve our community to the best of our ability both in and out of the courtroom to see that justice is done."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.