A Waco High School student was arrested after a vice principal found marijuana and a handgun in a car he was driving Tuesday morning, authorities said.
Dantawn Kensha Richardson, 17, was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of possession of a weapon in a prohibited location and a Class A misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana. Richardson remained in custody Wednesday morning, jail records showed.
A security guard spotted Richardson returning to campus shortly after 9:30 a.m., and reported that Richardson was “acting suspiciously.” Waco Independent School District spokesman Kyle DeBeer said the security guard stopped Richardson and spoke with him while an assistant principal also came to talk to him.
The school administrator searched Richardson’s car and found less than 2 ounces of marijuana and a handgun in a backpack Richardson had in his car, DeBeer said. Waco ISD police later arrested Richardson for having a handgun on school campus and drugs in a drug-free zone.
Richardson was taken to McLennan County Jail. Waco High School Principal James Stewart sent an email out Tuesday afternoon about the incident.
“The student has been taken into custody by law enforcement and will face criminal charges,” Stewart wrote. “The school will also undertake a separate disciplinary process. While privacy laws prevent me from sharing additional information about the campus disciplinary process, I want you to know that we take this incident very seriously and will respond accordingly.”
DeBeer said school administrators had no reason to believe the gun was taken into the school.
Bond information for Richardson was not immediately available Wednesday morning.
