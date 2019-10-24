A seventh-grade Tennyson Middle School student was detained after police found a BB gun in the student's locker Thursday morning, Waco Independent School District spokesman Kyle DeBeer said.
Students at Tennyson Middle School, 6100 Tennyson Dr., were placed in a brief lockdown for about 20 minutes after a student told school officials a gun was reportedly in a student's gym locker, shortly before 10 a.m. Waco ISD officers found the gun, identified as a BB gun, and identified the student who brought the weapon to school.
Tennyson Principal Mathew Rambo sent a note to parents at about 11:20 a.m., saying the student was taken into custody by police. The school had resumed normal activity by 10 a.m., he said.
"I want to thank the student who saw the BB gun and reported it," Rambo stated in the note. "I also want to thank the Waco ISD Police Department for their quick and effective response."
The student will likely face charges for bringing the weapon onto campus, Rambo said. The school like likely also take a separate disciplinary response for the student, he said.
