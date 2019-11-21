An 18-year-old University High School student was arrested on campus late Wednesday afternoon on charges that he sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl earlier this year.
Waco police arrested Roy Landaverde, 18, of Waco, shortly before noon on four first-degree felony charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said police got a report from Child Protective Services about a girl who reported the alleged abuse. Swanton said Landaverde, a known acquaintance of the girl, was aware of her age during the encounters.
Police arrested Landaverde and took him to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Thursday with bond listed at $400,000.
