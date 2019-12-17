A Waco drug dealer who was caught with 279 grams of cocaine and who quit showing up halfway through his criminal trial was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday.
Randy Don Johnson, 33, was not present in court to hear his punishment because he did not show up for the second day of his trial. A jury in Waco's 54th State District Court deliberated about five minutes Tuesday before convicting Johnson of possession with intent to deliver more than 200 grams of cocaine.
The jury deliberated about 15 minutes before assessing the maximum prison time for the first-degree felony.
"Why do you think he ran away?" prosecutor Robert Moody asked jurors in summations. "Because of all that cocaine. He knows what's coming."
Judge Matt Johnson delayed the trial about an hour Tuesday morning waiting for Johnson to come to court. When he failed to show, the judge revoked his $250,000 bond, issued a warrant for his arrest and proceeded with the trial without him.
Johnson was free after posting $45,000 bond immediately after his arrest in May 2017. However, he failed to report to court for pretrial matters and his bond was increased to $250,000, which he also posted.
In the punishment phase of the trial, prosecutors showed Johnson has four previous felony convictions, including two for possession of marijuana and one each for criminal mischief and evading arrest. He also has misdemeanor convictions for possession of marijuana and criminal trespass.
Johnson was arrested in the 500 block of Tennessee Avenue after Waco police officers spotted him sitting in his car while they were pursuing a fleeing motorist. They lost the other suspect, but something about Johnson seemed suspicious to Waco police Officer Vern Darlington.
Darlington said he smelled marijuana as he approached Johnson's car and he later found 232 grams of powder cocaine, 47 grams of crack cocaine and $9,600 in cash in the car.
Waco police Sgt. John Allovio testified Tuesday that the amount seized was certainly more than someone would have for recreational use and that Johnson was clearly a drug dealer. Allovio put the street value of the cocaine seized at more than $50,000.
"I think the student population of Midway High School is about 2,400 students and Waco High has about 1,800. I know this bag looks small, but the contents of this one bag is enough to get every single student at those schools high," said Moody, who prosecuted the case with Danielle London.
"We are grateful to the jury for sending the clear message that our community will not tolerate this type of behavior," London said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.