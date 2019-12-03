Two former teen runaways from the Waco Center for Youth testified Tuesday that Clyde Alexis Vanterpool got them drunk, showed them pornographic movies and sexually assaulted them at his West Waco home in December 2015.
One of the boys, who was 16 at the time, told the 54th State District Court jury he would have killed himself after the sexual assault but it was dark and he was unable to make it to the place where he intended to do so.
Vanterpool, 60, who served 38 years in the Army, is on trial on two counts of trafficking of a person, punishable by up to life in prison.
The other alleged victim was 15 at the time. Both young men told similar accounts of their experiences with Vanterpool, denying accusations from defense attorney Heath Harris that they fabricated the stories of the sexual assaults to shield themselves from possible juvenile runaway charges and other sanctions on their return to the Waco Center for Youth.
In opening statements, Harris, a Dallas attorney, told jurors the boys were sent to the state youth facility because one had suicidal ideations and the other had anger issues and is bipolar. He said they just did not run away from the Waco Center for Youth, they forcibly pushed by a staff member.
After spending the night in Cameron Park, the boys accepted a ride from Vanterpool, who was driving through Cameron Park about 8 a.m. the next day. Harris said the boys asked Vanterpool to take them to the mall and he told them to hop in his black Mazda SUV because he lived near the mall.
Vanterpool dropped them off at a corner near the mall and then turned to go to his home in the 5600 block of Hawthorne Drive. He said Vanterpool drove home and was rummaging through some tax documents when he heard a knock on his door. Harris said the boys followed Vanterpool to his house and asked if they could use the bathroom.
He said the boys told him they were 18 and were traveling to Austin. They admired the military memorabilia Vanterpool had hanging on his living room walls, and Vanterpool told them if they really wanted to travel, they should join the military, Harris said. Later, Vanterpool drove them back to Cameron Park, but not before the boys stole two daggers and Vanterpool's cellphone, Harris said.
Harris said the boys lied about being sexually assaulted to try to fade the heat from running away from the youth center. He said neither boy told investigators they saw Vanterpool have sex with the other boy.
"The reason they can't say they saw something happen is because it didn't happen," Harris told jurors. "Why are they lying? They are lying because they didn't want to get arrested as runaways."
Both boys says they accepted the ride from Vanterpool after spending a cold night near Jacob's Ladder in Cameron Park. Both said they got drunk after downing multiple tall glasses of whiskey supplied by Vanterpool, who they said also put on a pornographic movie shortly after they arrived.
Under cross-examination from Harris, both denied they asked to go to the mall, saying they had no money and no reason to go to the mall.
The younger boy, who now is in jail in another county on aggravated assault and other charges, said he started feeling sick and went to the bathroom to throw up. He said while he was in the bathroom, Vanterpool "started rubbing up on me" before he pulled down his pants and performed oral sex on him.
He said he pushed him away and Vanterpool backed away, saying he was going to see what the other boy was doing. The younger boy said he was so drunk he could barely stand, but testified he took a military dagger from the display wall and hid it under a living room sofa.
"I took it in case he came after me again, I was going to stab him," the boy said.
Investigators serving a search warrant at Vanterpool's house five months later found the dagger under the sofa, where the boy told them he hid it, a former Waco police detective testified Tuesday.
The older boy said his friend returned from the bathroom and told him what Vanterpool had done. He said he knew what was coming and thought he would take the path of least resistance. He said he "offered myself" to Vanterpool.
Vanterpool performed oral sex on him and then took him into his bedroom, where he gave the boy a condom and the boy performed a sex act on Vanterpool, the boy said.
Afterward, the boys tried to devise a way to get out of his house. The older boy took another dagger and hid it in his sock for protection before Vanterpool agreed to give them a ride back to Cameron Park.
The boy who said he was suicidal was taken to an emergency room for evaluation, while the other boy was taken back to the youth center, where he reported the alleged sexual assault.
Prosecution testimony resumes Wednesday morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.