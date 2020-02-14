A Waco attorney is expected to surrender to authorities late Sunday after being named in an arrest warrant charging him with indecency with a child by contact, his attorney and Woodway police confirmed Friday.
Marcus Beaudin, 37, is expected to turn himself in to Woodway police late Sunday night, Beaudin's attorney, Josh Tetens, said.
Tetens said he has been in contact with Woodway police about the warrant and arranged for Beaudin to surrender to authorities.
"Mr. Beaudin categorically denies all of the allegations made against him and will be ready to prove he has been falsely accused," Tetens said.
Beaudin did not return phone messages left at his office Friday.
Woodway Public Safety Director Bret Crook declined comment on the investigation and would not provide a copy of an arrest warrant affidavit Friday because Beaudin had not been arrested.
Tetens said Beaudin is charged with improper sexual contact with an 11-year-old female family member.
Beaudin formerly worked at the Waco law firm of Dunnam & Dunnam before Beaudin and his wife, Chelsea Beaudin, opened their own practice at 600 Austin Ave. Chelsea Beaudin filed for divorce in December.
Beaudin is a 2008 graduate of the Baylor University School of Law and graduated from Texas A&M University in 2005.
He was in 19th State District Court on Friday morning for status conference hearings representing clients charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and burglary of a building.
