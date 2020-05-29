Waco-area police chiefs Friday condemned as inexcusable the tactics that led to the death of a handcuffed black man in the custody of Minneapolis police this week.
The comments came as Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis police officer shown on bystander video pressing his knee into the neck of George Floyd during a forgery call, was arrested on murder charges in the case.
“The techniques used in the recent use of force video nationwide are not techniques that our officers have been trained to use,” Acting Waco Police Chief Frank Gentsch said in a statement Friday. “Our officers have been trained to assess a handcuffed person’s well-being after they have been taken into custody and as part of that to maintain proper respiratory function to prevent them from going into positional asphyxiation.”
He added that Waco police are trained to de-escalate conflicts and to observe use-of-force guidelines.
The 10-minute video shows three other officers looking on while Floyd protested that he couldn’t breathe. It shows Floyd’s lifeless body being removed from the scene by emergency responders.
“It is heart-breaking and gut-wrenching to see that,” Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said. “I’ve been in law enforcement since 1987 and never has there ever been any training where a police officer would ever put the knee to the neck of a handcuffed subject like that.”
Truehitt said he watched the video online and while he prefers to know all the facts of a case before reaching a final decision, the action of Chauvin and the lack of action by the other officers is troublesome.
“It is horrible to watch, but equally as bothersome to me is the other three officers not taking any action,” Truehitt said. “It is inexcusable and there are no words as to the damage that this does to the attitude to law enforcement.”
Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said in his 25 years in law enforcement, the video he saw was one of the worst examples of police tactics he has ever seen, and he will refer to when he trains officers.
“It is a horrific video, it was tough for me to watch, but when I watched it I knew it had to be addressed, not only internally with my organization, but externally with the community,” Devlin said. “That is not the way we operate and it was the worst display of subject control that I’m pretty sure I’ve ever seen.”
Robinson Police Chief Phillip Prasifka said it was hard for him to understand the thought process of the Minneapolis officers.
“There is no reason for those actions and I was pretty much appalled,” he said. “Unfortunately, when you have things like this that happen to this magnitude, law enforcement, and while this happened in Minnesota, it affects us way down here in Texas as well.
“It definitely puts up under a microscope even more so, but it is a blessing all the agencies in McLennan County have good relationships with the community and a good level of trust.”
Lorena Police Chief Tom Dickson echoed the sentiments of his fellow chiefs, calling the video “hard to watch.” He said regardless of whether race played a factor or whether the officers were poorly trained, there was a failure within the department.
“It failed somewhere — the training, the supervision, or something else, it failed miserable,” Dickson said. “There is some we don’t know in there and I would hope this is not a race issue and I hope it is bad training, but on that hand, everything needs to be looked at and we all need to look closely at it all.”
Gentsch and fellow chiefs said they will continue to have open communication with their officers and the community to ensure local trust is a pivotal element to safe communities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.