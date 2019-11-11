A nearly 20-year Waco police officer was placed on administrative leave Monday following his arrest Sunday for allegedly assaulting a woman while he was off-duty, authorities said.
Heath Lee Mynar, 48, was arrested by Waco officers Sunday following an alleged assault at a home in South Waco. Waco Assistant Police Chief Frank Gentsch said Mynar was placed on administrative leave Monday with pay. An internal and criminal review will be conducted, he said.
“We are following our standard procedure and he has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a criminal investigation and an internal affairs investigation,” Gentsch said.
Waco police were called to a home after a woman was reportedly assaulted. A probable cause arrest affidavit was not available Monday, but jail reports stated Mynar was booked into McLennan County Jail late Sunday night on a Class A misdemeanor charge of family violence assault.
Mynar was off duty at the time of the incident.
Mynar joined the Waco Police Department in November 1999 and became a commissioned officer in April 2000. He was distinguished as one of the nation’s top police shooters when he won five medals in the National Police Shooting Championship in 2002, according to Tribune-Herald archives.
Mynar played linebacker at Howard Payne University in Brownwood after being a two-sport star at West High School. He worked as a jailer for the McLennan County Sheriff’s Department for five years before applying to the Waco Police Academy in 1999, the archives state.
Mynar posted a bond listed at $2,500 Monday and was released from custody. It was unclear if he had an attorney immediately following his arrest.
