The Mart City Council has put newly hired Police Chief Albert Cavazos on probation after his boss criticized him for failing to vet a former Marlin officer who was under investigation by Texas Rangers.
Based on a complaint filed two weeks ago by City Administrator Kevin Schaffer, the council voted unanimously Monday to place Cavazos on six months probation in hopes of establishing better administrative and hiring practices, Schaffer said. The council had hired Cavazos in June to rebuild the department after the entire police force quit in May.
In the Sept. 30 complaint, Schaffer said he had "lost confidence in your ability to competently lead the Police Department as well as well your decision-making ability."
In an interview after the council meeting Monday, Schaffer took a more measured tone.
"We have no issues with his quality of work, but some questions have been raised on the administrative side," Schaffer said. "The council did not want to make a change at this time and they wanted to give Cavazos a chance to rectify some of the issues that were brought to his attention."
Under the terms of his probation, all potential hires will have to be approved through the city administrator, Cavazos must go on 20 self-initiated calls per week to be more visible to the public and meet twice a month with an area police chief or chiefs for crime prevention purposes.
Cavazos declined comment after the meeting.
In the complaint, Schaffer brought five concerns with the police chief before the city council. He raised concerns about the vetting of police candidates, including former Officer Sergio Collazo, who has since been indicted in Falls County on a charge of official oppression for his time as a Marlin police officer.
Cavazos and Collazo worked together as Marlin patrol officers until June, when Cavazos took the Mart position and made Collazo his first hire.
Cedric Davis, Marlin's city manager and interim police chief, said Collazo had been fired from the Marlin force in March on grounds of untruthfulness and insubordination. He appealed the termination and was briefly reinstated in June before he resigned to take the Mart job.
In the meantime, Texas Rangers were investigating Collazo in connection with the Nov. 25, 2018 arrest of a woman in Marlin who accused him of taking her property without cause during her arrest. That investigation resulted in a Falls County indictment last month a charge of official oppression.
Schaffer's complaint states that Cavazo knew Texas Rangers were questioning Collazo but failed to tell the council about it.
"While I do not hold you responsible for the actions of Collazo, I feel that a thorough background check would have given you more information," Schaffer wrote in the complaint. "I feel that you were blinded by your previous relationship with Collazo and did not do your due diligence."
In the complaint, Schaffer accuses Cavazos of waiting at least two weeks to act on a juvenile sexual assault allegation.
"I told you the need to clear this up as quickly as possible, since the alleged perpetrator would have to be sent to alternative school if the allegations were found credible," Schaffer wrote.
Texas Commission of Law Enforcement officers also raised concerns about a former officer who allegedly lied on his personal history statement and possible mental health issues with the former officer. Schaffer wrote that those oversights exhibited "poor decision-making ability, poor leadership qualities and poor judgment," the letter states.
He listed other cases in which officers in the department failed to disclose past legal issues on their employment applications.
Schaffer said the council was seeking to establish better hiring and administrative practices for the police department. He said the council recognized Cavazos has never been chief at any department, but the council will hold him to a high standard in the future.
If Cavazos does not meet the terms of his probation, he is subject to possible termination. Schaffer said his probation does not restrict his actions as a law enforcement officer.
