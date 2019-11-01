Two men were arrested Thursday for stalking charges in two separate incidents that reportedly occurred in Robinson, Robinson police Lt. Tracy O'Connor said.
Gerald Ray Patterson Jr., 45, was arrested at 11:37 a.m., after police received a report from a victim who had previously been harassed earlier this year. Patterson allegedly had been spotted driving by the victim's house on numerous occasions and sent "obscene and annoying" communication to the victim, O'Connor said.
According to an arrest affidavit, Patterson called the victim nine times and sent more than 50 text messages over a period of several weeks. In the communications, he allegedly made threats to harm the victim and their partner.
Earlier this year, Patterson was arrested for stalking the victim and was ordered to stay away by a judge. Patterson allegedly violated that order Thursday and was arrested on a Class A misdemeanor charges of violating the protective order and a new third-degree felony charge of stalking.
He was taken to McLennan County Jail. He remained in custody Friday with no bond amount listed.
In an unrelated call, Robinson police and McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the McLennan County Courthouse at about 2:45 p.m. Thursday, where Nathaniel Earl Tierce, 40, of Axtell, was seen. According to O'Connor Tierce was to appear in court for a previous charge of stalking. When he arrived Robinson police arrested him on a warrant for a new stalking charge from early October.
In the latest stalking case against Tierce, O'Connor said police got two reports from a victim claiming Tierce sent multiple letters and text messages to the victim that were considered to be obscene and harassing on Oct. 8. About 20 days later, Tierce allegedly sent more text messages and approached the victim at a sporting event in Waco.
The victim said Tierce exhibited harassing and annoying behavior at the event, leading police to continue a criminal investigation, O'Connor said.
Tierce was arrested at the courthouse and taken to McLennan County Jail on a third-degree felony charge of stalking. He remained in custody Friday with no bond amount immediately listed.
