Two San Antonio residents were indicted Wednesday in what authorities say was an attempt to smuggle two people into the United States from Mexico and deliver them to Dallas.
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Abigail Contreras and Jesus Rodriguez, both 20 and both from San Antonio, each on two counts of smuggling of persons, third-degree felonies punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Contreras and Rodriguez were arrested in October 2018 after McLennan County sheriff’s deputies stopped a black Dodge Avenger on Interstate 35 in Bellmead for having a defective license plate light and an expired license plate.
Rodriguez was in the front passenger seat, and Contreras initially told deputies the two passengers in the back seat were her uncles and she was giving them a ride from San Antonio to Dallas, according to court documents.
One of the back-seat passengers later told deputies he was not Contreras’ uncle, according to an arrest affidavit.
Contreras later admitted she was being paid about $800 to take both men to Dallas, the affidavit states.
Deputies also found two fake IDs from Mexico for Contreras and Rodriguez, who said they had them so they could enter clubs and consume alcohol, the affidavit states.
McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said the two back-seat passengers allegedly paid 18,000 pesos to go through the desert over a three-day period with a group of immigrants. Border patrol agents captured most of the subjects near Piedra Negras, Mexico, but the two men found in the back of Contreras’ car got away, he said.
