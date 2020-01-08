Two Waco teenagers were indicted on capital murder charges Wednesday in what police have called the gang-related shooting death of a former gang member in South Waco.
A McLennan County grand jury returned indictments against Daezion Watkins, 18, and Elijah Jamal Craven, 17, in the Sept. 10 robbery and shooting death of Aquarius Tyrone McPhaul, 17, a McLennan County Challenge Academy student.
Waco police have said Craven tried to rob McPhaul, who had been kicked out of a gang because he could not repay the gang for drugs he reportedly used instead of selling, according to court records.
According to an arrest affidavit issued for Watkins, Watkins was a passenger in a stolen Toyota pickup truck when Craven picked McPhaul up from a local motel on the day of his death. Watkins “handed Elijah Craven the handgun used in both the aggravated robbery and later the murder, making this a capital murder, of Aquarius McPhaul,” the affidavit states.
McPhaul’s body was found in the street in the 2900 block of South Fourth Street near Oakwood Cemetery after neighbors reported hearing gunfire. McPhaul was shot several times.
According to a search warrant related to the case, Craven had ties to a local Waco gang, known variously as “200,” “Savages,” “Demons,” and “Tal6an.” McPhaul had been kicked out of the gang, and the plan by Craven and Watkins to rob McPhaul led to his murder, according to the warrant.
Craven and Watkins remain in the McLennan County Jail under $500,000 bonds on the capital murder charges.
