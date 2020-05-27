Two suspects, ages 16 and 20, were charged Wednesday with aggravated assault of a public servant after they were accused of shooting an AK-47 at a detective who was pursuing them after a gunfire incident on April 14.
Police served the first-degree felony warrants on the 20-year-old Wilford Carpenter and on the teen boy, who has not been named because he is a juvenile. Both were already in custody on other charges.
Jaquan Davis, 21, was also charged with third-degree felony tampering with physical evidence in connection with the shooting.
The series of events began with a group fight that was reported around 7:30 p.m. on April 14 at the Estella Maxey Apartments, 1809 J.J. Flewellen Road, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.
As patrol officers approached the area, gunshots were heard near the intersection of Abbott and Delano streets and a Jeep was seen leaving the area.
Guns were fired at the apartment complex but no one was injured and the gathering quickly broke up, police said.
A veteran police detective who was in the area spotted a Jeep that matched the description and followed it into Bellmead. Carpenter and the teenager, riding in the car, began shooting at the pursuing police car, police said.
"They knowingly began firing an AK-47 at the detective," Bynum said.
Police declined to release the name of the detective Wednesday.
The detective was not hit by gunfire, but his vehicle was shot, police reported. The suspects fled from the officer as a large search with multiple police agencies was conducted.
Bynum said police are searching for another suspect believed to be tied to the shooting.
Police say a series of shootings that erupted in March throughout Waco stemmed from conflicts among groups, or “cliques," primarily in East Waco and North Waco. Earlier this month, seven suspects were arrested for various shootings.
The 16-year-old suspect was arrested two days after the Estella Maxey shooting on unrelated charges, including a juvenile parole warrant, authorities said. He was also found to be in possession of a stolen handgun when he was detained, leading to another felony charge of theft of a firearm and an unlawful carrying of a weapon charge, Bynum said.
The juvenile has also been charged with a deadly conduct warrant for the shooting at the Estella Maxey, Bynum said. He has also been charged with a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for a shooting in late March in the 500 block of Turner Street that injured a woman sitting in her car outside a home.
Michael Glenn Fletcher, 20, was also charged in the shooting that injured the woman, police reported. Court documents state several rounds were fired into a home in the 500 block of Turner Street while additional shooting in the area happened that same night.
Carpenter was arrested April 25 by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on several felony charges, including a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and third-degree felony charges of evading arrest, kidnapping, and unlawful carry of a weapon, among other charges. He remained in custody Wednesday night.
Davis was arrested in Tarrant County on Wednesday for the local warrant, police said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.