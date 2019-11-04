The Texas State Technical College student arrested on a murder charge early Sunday shot a fellow student in the chest with a shotgun after a two-hour argument over their relationship that turned into a physical fight, authorities said Monday.
Samantha Dragoo, 30, was pronounced dead by authorities around 2 a.m. Sunday. She was a Coast Guard veteran and mother of a young child and was studying avionics at TSTC, college officials said.
Texas Rangers arrested Taylor McKibben, 20, at the scene Sunday after he called 9-1-1 and told dispatchers that he had shot Dragoo during a fight at his on-campus rental home at 308 Webb Drive.
Both Dragoo and McKibben were enrolled as TSTC students, school officials said Monday.
According to the affidavit written by Texas Ranger Jim Hatfield, Dragoo went to McKibben’s home at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, and the two began fighting about their relationship.
McKibben told officers the two had been fighting for “a couple of weeks,” and that in the dispute Sunday, she grabbed a hammer from a table, the affidavit states.
“McKibben was able to stop the attack from Dragoo and take the hammer away without being hit or injured,” the affidavit states. “McKibben dropped the hammer onto the floor and pushed Dragoo away from him as he stood near the bedroom hallway.”
Behind the bedroom door, McKibben reportedly grabbed a shotgun he had in his apartment. The affidavit states he pumped the firearm once, pointed it at Dragoo and fired it once, hitting her in the chest.
“Dragoo fell to the floor and McKibben leaned the shotgun against the table and walked into the living room where he called 9-1-1,” the affidavit states. “He waited for police to arrive.”
McKibben, who originally is from Canton, posted $75,000 bond Monday afternoon and was released.
In an email to students, TSTC Provost Adam Hutchison expressed sympathy to Dragoo's classmates, friends and family.
"I am sad to hear the news that one of our students and campus residents Samantha Dragoo died this weekend," Hutchison wrote. "Samantha was from Central Texas, a graduate of Temple High School and a student in our avionic technology program. Before coming to TSTC she served our nation in the U.S. Coast Guard and she was active in our campus community.
"Samantha leaves behind a young son and her sudden passing is a shock to us all. Please keep her family, friends and classmates in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time."
Hutchinson wrote that counseling services are being made available to staff and students.
