Texas State Technical College officials have released the victim's name in an fatal shooting early Sunday that led to a fellow student's arrest on a murder charge.
TSTC officials identified her as Samantha Dragoo, 30, a graduate of Temple High School. Taylor McKibben, 20, of Waco, was arrested by Texas Rangers on a murder charge after the shooting at an on-campus apartment around 2 a.m. Sunday, Texas Department of Public Safety officials said Monday. Jail records show McKibben lived at the apartment at 308 Webb Drive.
McKibben, a student originally from Canton, remained Monday at McLennan County Jail with bond set at $75,000.
DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said Texas Rangers were called to TSTC campus at about 2:33 a.m., after the fight was reported. At the scene, authorities found a woman dead with a gunshot wound to her upper body, Howard said.
TSTC will be making counseling services available to students Monday and was expected to release more information Monday.
