A trial date set Wednesday for a Williamson County man who anonymously sent a chocolate candy bar in the shape of a penis to a McLennan County Sheriff’s Office employee likely will be postponed while his attorney challenges the legality of the charge against him.
McLennan County Court-at-Law Judge Vik Deivanayagam set a Feb. 3 trial date for Thomas Roy Gourneau on his Class B misdemeanor harassment case during a pretrial hearing Wednesday.
However, Gourneau's attorney, Cody Cleveland, said he likely will submit a writ challenging the constitutionality of the harassment statute after prosecutors last week added an additional layer of allegations to the original charge. That could delay the trial by a year or more, Cleveland said.
"Up until last Wednesday, my client was charged with one set of allegations," Cleveland said after the hearing. "When you look at the warrant he was arrested on and the affidavit, he was arrested on one set of allegations. Now, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, the state decided to add other allegations. Those allegations have been deemed unconstitutional by the appellate court out of Fort Worth.
"By the state choosing to go forward with this, they are forcing my hand. In order to do my due diligence and properly represent my client and see that he is charged with a penal code that is lawful, I am going to have to challenge the constitutionality."
Gourneau, 43, of Cedar Hill, sent the box with the chocolate male genitalia anonymously to Tracy Chance at the sheriff’s office as a prank in December 2017. After an investigation that included subpoenaing Gourneau’s bank and credit card records, Sheriff's Office Detective Michael Miller got an arrest warrant for Gourneau in August 2018. Gourneau was arrested in December 2018 and remains free after posting $2,500 bond.
Chance was a grant coordinator for the sheriff’s office before leaving that job to move out of Waco. He has since returned and now works as a jailer, McLennan County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said. The dispute between the men ignited after Gourneau started dating Chance's ex-wife. They are no longer together, Gourneau said Wednesday.
The complaint against Gourneau said he “with intent to harass, annoy, alarm, abuse, torment, or embarrass” Chance initiated “communication with the complainant, and in the course of the communication, make an obscene comment or suggestion, namely the defendant mailed a package to Tracy Chance containing a message suggesting that he engage in fellatio.”
Sheriff’s office reports indicate that the property seized is “chocolate candy.”
The new allegation filed by the state last week alleges that Gourneau also harassed Chance through electronic communication, including emails and text messages. The 2nd Court of Appeals in Fort Worth ruled in August that the statute in its current form is overly broad and vague — and therefore unconstitutional.
Cleveland said he will file his appeal with Waco's 10th Court of Appeals. But he said he should not have to do that. He said he had Gourneau's case on an expedited fast-track, which would not have had to be derailed if the state chose only to go forward with its initial allegations.
"I sped this up," Cleveland said. "That is because we think he is not guilty and we want our day in court. Rather than give us our day in court, they filed this, which they knew would slow the process down. I wouldn't be surprised if it delayed it a year."
Tom Needham, executive assistant McLennan County district attorney, declined comment Wednesday on the new filing by his office.
Cleveland has said he thinks the case would not have been pursued if Chance were not a sheriff's office employee.
“I question whether if I or somebody not involved in law enforcement had called 911 and said we had a matter that needed to be investigated and told them I had received a chocolate candy bar in the shape of a penis, how long I would be sitting before they arrived at my office or my house to investigate that crime,” Cleveland told the Tribune-Herald in July. “I wonder whether or not there would be any kind of follow-up as far as a warrant issued or an arrest made.
“I just think because this guy works for the sheriff’s office and it got delivered to him at the sheriff’s office that it was easy for him to walk across the hall and get a detective to look into the case. That’s the reason they went forward.”
Kilcrease, the chief deputy, has said the case was not pursued simply because of the chocolate bar shaped like male genitalia. He said the men have had a long history of animosity between them, including troubling emails from Gourneau to Chance.
“I don’t know all the ins and outs and I’m not getting into the ins and outs of it,” Kilcrease said this summer. “I just know there is something going on that is harassing in nature. But we treated this case just like any other case. If they are being harassed and there is a method to stop the harassment, we will handle it. If it is a violation of the law and there is a method to get a remedy, then we will provide that remedy. Any citizen who has a complaint, we will talk to. And if they have a viable complaint, we will investigate it and forward it to the district attorney’s office.”
