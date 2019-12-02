Testimony is set to begin Tuesday morning in the sex trafficking trial of a retired Army sergeant charged with sexually assaulting two teen boys who ran away from the Waco Center for Youth in December 2015.
Clyde Alexis Vanterpool, 60, who served 38 years in the Army, is on trial in Waco’s 54th State District Court on two counts of trafficking of a person, first-degree felonies punishable by up to life in prison.
Before jury selection started Monday, prosecutors Christi Hunting Horse and Amanda Smith elected not to pursue three counts of sexual assault of a child for which Vanterpool was indicted in October 2016 in the same case.
Waco police arrested Vanterpool at his West Waco home after the two boys, ages 15 and 16, reported he took them to his home and sexually assaulted them.
The boys, both runaways from the Waco Center for Youth, were walking in Cameron Park when Vanterpool drove by and offered to buy them cigarettes and alcohol, according to police reports.
Vanterpool reportedly drove around with the boys before taking them back to his home, reports indicate.
“They went in with him, he got them intoxicated and he sexually assaulted both of them,” Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said after Vanterpool’s arrest. “When they were not quite so inebriated, they wanted to leave, so he took them back to Cameron Park and dropped them off.”
Vanterpool’s attorney, Heath Harris, of Dallas, said Monday he looks forward to defending Harris on the trafficking charges.
